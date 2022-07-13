India Votes In Favour Of UNSC Resolution Granting Extension For Cross-border Aid To Syria

As Syria faces an immense humanitarian crisis, India welcomed the resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on extending authorisation of assistance to Damascus through the Bab-Al Hawa crossing. The latest development came on Tuesday where India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra, termed the adoption historic as it will ensure assistance to more than 4 million people, many of whom are women and children and have been facing a severe crisis for more than a decade now. "At the same time, we should not lose sight of the fact that more than 14.5 million people across Syria need humanitarian assistance in one form or the other, with essential food items and fuel in short supply. Food insecurity has reached historic highs and an estimated 60% of the population is food insecure, as per the UN," according to the statement released on Tuesday.

The Ambassador noted that a clear and decisive forward movement on the political track in Damascus remains an urgent imperative to alleviate the sufferings of its people. He said all parties, particularly the external players need to display their commitment, in tangible terms-- to a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. Further, New Delhi said the countries should support and provide assistance to Syria without discrimination, politicization and preconditions.

India appeals international community to work collectively to address Syrian conflict

The Indian representative noted while cross-border operations are predictable and important, they cannot continue to exist in perpetuity. He stated that concrete steps need to be taken in order to address the hurdles that are obstructing the functioning of cross-line operations. The Ambassador emphasised that the international community also needs to constructively look at promoting projects, which will bring much-needed jobs and economic opportunities for the Syrian people. Notably, the current UN Security Council's exceptional authorization for humanitarian aid delivery through the last remaining border crossing into northwest Syria expires on July 10. As the country faces its worst economic and humanitarian crisis since the start of the conflict, the international community must safeguard existing, life-saving cross-border assistance and increase their funding pledges to support this aid, read the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner in its press release in May.

Image: @IndiaUNNewYorkTwitter