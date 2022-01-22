India Welcomes Germany's Decision To Intensify Indo-Pacific Engagement As Per Itn'l Norms

India on Friday welcomed Germany’s decision to intensify its engagement in the Indo-Pacific, saying that the developments in the region can have a direct bearing on European economies. While expressing happiness over the commitment of the new coalition government in Germany for a free and open Indo-Pacific, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the latest guidelines between the two nations, particularly strengthening multilateralism, the rule of law and democracy, climate protection, trade and digitisation and closely match the interests of India.

“We are happy to note the commitment of the new coalition government in Germany for a free and open Indo-Pacific region based on global norms and international law, Shringla said, adding: “The priorities identified in Germany’s guidelines on the Indo-Pacific, particularly strengthening multilateralism, the rule of law and democracy, climate protection, trade and digitalisation, closely match with our interests.”

The virtual meeting on “Potential for Indo-European/Germany cooperation in the Indo-Pacific” was organised to mark the arrival of German Frigate Bayern in Mumbai by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), the National Maritime Foundation and the India Officer of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung. According to an MEA press release, during the virtual meeting, Shringla said that going forward, India and Germany could broaden the scope for collaboration to include security issues in the region through joint efforts in the capacity building against piracy and other maritime challenges.

The Indian Foreign Secretary also went on to say that the cooperation between the two nations can also be intensified through the regular exchange of information, mutual capacity-building efforts, sharing of best practices, mutual legal assistance and cooperation in multilateral fora. Additionally, he said that the Indo-Pacific is not just a geographical construct but is also the epicentre of global politics and global economics.

"With 60 per cent of the world's population, 2/3rds of the global economic output and more than half of global trade transiting through its maritime waters," said Shringla, adding, "the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, in political, security and economic terms is not lost on any country. For India, the region has been of prime importance for centuries, bolstered by historical, cultural, maritime and economic linkages."

India to host 'No Money for Terror' conference this year

Furthermore, Shringla identified counter-terrorism as another key area of cooperation and referred to the recent incident in Texas which showed that the international network of terror, with its epicentre in India’s neighbourhood, was very much active and had long-lasting implications. He informed that India will be hosting the third “No Money for Terror” conference later this year, and hoped for Germany’s participation in this “important” initiative. Shringla noted that India believes that its common prosperity and security require Berlin and New Delhi to evolve, through dialogue, a common rules-based order for the Indo-Pacific region.

"Such an order must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as equality of all nations," said Shringla adding, "Such an order should enable all countries to use common spaces on sea and in the air, engage in unimpeded commerce, and peacefully settle disputes in accordance with international law."

Lastly, highlighting that Europe and the Indo-Pacific regions are closely interlinked through strong trade and investment linkages, the Foreign Secretary said that the development in the region can have a direct bearing on European economies as the impact of the recent supply chain disruptions was felt by all. He said that the global challenges of sustainable developments, environment protection and climate change are more acute in the region, and they can only be addressed through a collaborative effort that promotes linkages rather than economic dependencies and debt traps.

"Therefore, we believe that all countries, including those outside the region with a clear stake in the security and stability of the region, have an important role to play," said Shringla.

