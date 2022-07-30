India Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Deal To Start Grain Export, Calls For Cessation Of Hostilies

India at the United Nations Security Council welcomed the recent development to ensure the safe export of grains and fertilizers from Ukraine and expressed hope that the measures will be implemented "earnestly" by all parties. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Thursday, Ambassador R Ravindra, Charge d'affaires cautioned that these measures alone will not be sufficient to address the issue of food security. He underscored that the conflict has been exacerbating concerns over food, fertilizer and fuel security, particularly in developing nations.

"We welcome the recent development towards ensuring the safe and secure export of grains and fertilizers. We hope these agreed measures will be implemented by all parties earnestly. We believe these measures alone may not be sufficient to address the food insecurity concerns," R Ravindra said at the UNSC.

Notably, Russia and Ukraine have signed agreements with Turkey and the United Nations for the resumption of Ukrainian grain export as well as Russian grain and fertilizer. Speaking at UNSC, R Ravindra stressed that India remains concerned over the situation in Ukraine which has resulted in the loss of lives and countless miseries for its people. India emphasized that the reports of deaths of civilians in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is "deeply disturbing." He noted that India has been calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence since the beginning of the conflict. India has called on both sides to return to diplomacy and expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the conflict. R Ravindra stressed that India believes that no solution can be achieved at the cost of innocent lives.

#IndiainUNSC



In the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in #Ukraine, Ambassador R. Ravindra, Charge d’affaires made the following statement ⤵️@MEAIndia @IndiainUkraine pic.twitter.com/mvu7ybm9ky — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) July 29, 2022

India exported over 1.8 million tons of wheat to countries in need: R Ravindra

Ambassador R Ravindra highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has multiple times spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and underscored India's stance. R Ravindra has stated that India has been working "constructively" in alleviating the effect of the conflict on food security by providing financial assistance and supplying food grains to countries. He said that India has exported more than 1.8 million tons of wheat to countries in need, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen in the last three months. He noted that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has acknowledged the export of wheat from India has become a key supply line for Yemen and continues to help Sri Lanka to ensure its food security. R Ravindra has stated that India has been making efforts to increase the production of fertilizers in India. He called for the need to focus on the availability of fertilizers for smooth operations of supply chains of fertilizers at the international level.

