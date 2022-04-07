India Will Continue To Stand By Sri Lanka Under 'Neighbourhood First' Policy: MEA

In line with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India will continue to stand by Sri Lanka on the path of post COVID recovery, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, April 7. India has stood by Sri Lanka in the past few months as the crises in the island nation unfolded. Relief packages have been delivered in the form of petrol, diesel consignments and various lines of credit.

India on Wednesday concluded an overall help of sending 270,000MT of petrol and diesel to Sri Lanka since mid-March, in addition to 40,000 tonnes of rice under the recently extended $1 billion credit line. In an effort to keep the food and fuel price under control, India had recently announced the $1 billion line of credit for Sri Lanka. In February 2022, India provided a short term-loan of $500 million to the island nation to fulfil its petroleum requirements. In November 2021, India supplied 100 tonnes of nano nitrogen liquid after Sri Lanka halted the import of chemical fertilisers.

We stand ready to continue working with Sri Lanka for rapid post-COVID economic recovery, this is in line with our neighbourhood first policy & we have already conveyed to them on various occasions our readiness to extend whatever support we can: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pic.twitter.com/mVoCqrsNwz — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

Bagchi, detailing the monetary help extended by India, said, "There have been evolving economic situations as well as other developments in Sri Lanka. In order to help mitigate the economic situation, we have extended assistance worth 2.5 billion USD in the past two to three months which includes credit facilities for fuel and food,"

India's continued support for Sri Lanka under 'Neighbourhood First' policy

Bagchi, assuring continued support to Sri Lanka, cited India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and recalled that India in the past has conveyed to the island nation its readiness to engage. "We stand ready to continue working with Sri Lanka for rapid post-COVID economic recovery. This is in line with our neighbourhood first policy and we have already conveyed to them on various occasions our readiness to extend whatever support we can... (the same) has been demonstrated by our actions till now."

Last month, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa briefed PM Modi about the initiatives being taken by both countries to enhance bilateral cooperation and conveyed thanks for the support provided by India towards the upliftment of Sri Lanka's economy. PM Modi reciprocated by assuring Sri Lanka's former Finance Minister that India will continue to help Sri Lanka under the 'Neighborhood First' policy.

(Image: AP/ANI)