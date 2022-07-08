India Working To Improve Malnutrition Rate, Stunting In Kids Under 5 Yrs Of Age Drops: UN

The United Nations has said that stunting in children under the age of five years has reduced from 48% to 38% in India from 2006 to 2016. The UN further stated that India has made 'rapid strides in improving malnutrition rate'. In order to tackle undernutrition and malnutrition over the past 20 years, the government has introduced mid-day meals at schools, Anganwadi systems to give rations to pregnant women and lactating mothers as well as providing subsidized grains for people living below the poverty line, according to ANI.

Apart from this, the government along with the UN priority group is working to ramp up nutrition services and enhance practices of feeding and caring. The UN priority group assists the government in its work to improve the efficiency of the safety nets under the National Food Security Act (2013) and is making efforts for enhancing the incomes of small and marginal farming households. According to the United Nations, the government has been working to support the agriculture and livelihood of anti-poverty programmes, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, as per the ANI report. Notably, the priority group members of the United Nations include Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), International Labour Organization (ILO) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) among others.

Undernourished people in India reduced from 247.8 mn to 224.3 mn: UN

Meanwhile, a new report by United Nations has revealed that the number of undernourished people in India has reduced in the past 15 years, PTI reported. According to a UN report, the number of undernourished people in India reduced from 247.8 million between 2004 to 2006 to 224.3 million in 2019-2021. The UN further stated that the number of children aged below 5 years stunted from 2.3 million in 2012 to 36.1 million in 2020. The number of children aged below five years of age who are overweight reduced to 2.2 million in 2020 from 3 million in 2012. Meanwhile, the number of obese adults in India increased from 25.2 million in 2012 to 34.3 million in 2016.

Inputs from ANI, PTI

