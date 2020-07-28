UN Chief Names Young Indian Activist Archana Soreng To New Climate Change Advisory Group

On July 27, the United Nation’s Secretary-General António Guterres announced an Indian origin youth climate change activist on his board of advisory. According to the UN’s official press release, the Secretary-General felt that the UN must not ignore the urgency of the climate crisis and “engage young people” in an open and transparent dialogue to address the issue. Hence, he appointed Archana Soreng and seven other people from across the world, aged 18 to 28, to advise him on global warming issues.

“We have seen young people on the front lines of climate action, showing us what bold leadership looks like," Guterres said in a live-streamed video on Twitter. Further, he added, that the youth advisory group has been tasked with providing "perspectives, ideas, and solutions that will help us scale up climate action”. Guterres’ announcement focused on the importance of the youth’s role and its engagement in UN climate recommendations.

“From school strikes to demonstrations, and to innovation, young people’s mobilization all around the world shows the power they possess to help tackle the climate emergency,” the UN wrote in the press release. The youth activist group includes members from Brazil, Fiji, France, India, Moldova, Sudan, and the United States. The chosen activist and researcher from India, Archana Soreng, said in a statement, “Our ancestors have been protecting the forest and nature over the ages through their traditional knowledge and practices.” She added, “Now it is on us to be the front runners in combating the climate crisis.”

We are in a climate emergency. We do not have the luxury of time, Guterres said in a live-streamed video.

Youth's role on advisory first-ever

While it remains unclear what role and responsibilities will be bestowed on the new Youth Advisory Group in addressing global warming and other issues, this, however, would be the first time that a group of young aspirants from worldwide have a formal role in advising the UN secretary-general.

