Indian Air Force Joins 'Pitch Black' Exercise In Australia With Sukhois & C-17s

IAF on Friday joined the Pitch Black exercise in Australia. India's contingent was led by Group Captain YPS Negi, and comprised Sukhois and C-17s.

IAF

The Indian Air Force on Friday joined Pitch Black 2022, a joint military exercise in Australia. India's contingent was led by Group Captain YPS Negi, which comprised more than 100 air warriors deployed with four Sukhoi-30MKI fighters and two C-17 heavy lift aircraft. The three-week 'Pitch Black' exercise will have participants from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Republic of Korea, the UAE, Singapore, Thailand, the US, and the UK in Australia's Northern Territory.

Notably, the drills hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) come at a time when international tension is at its peak as Russia continues its operation in Ukraine and China's recent military exercises in the Taiwan Strait following US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

More about Exercise Pitch Black

Exercise Pitch Black is considered to be the "capstone" for the RAAF's international engagement activity with air forces from strategic partners and allies. Exercise Pitch Black 2022 started on August 19 and will continue till September 8 in Darwin, IAF said in a statement. The military exercise will undertake multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and present best practices to the participating air forces. The "Pitch Black" exercise has returned after a long duration, as the last exercise was conducted in the year 2018 and the 2020 edition of the exercise was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of Pitch Black marked an excellent opportunity to strengthen partnerships and promote regional stability, said Exercise Commander Air Commodore Tim Alsop. "Pitch Black is a large force employment exercise, driven by fighter combat scenarios. "This year, significant efforts have been made to advance the air-to-air refuelling capability between many of the participating nations," Alsop was quoted in a RAAF release.

