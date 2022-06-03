Indian-American Teenager Harini Logan Wins Scripps National Spelling Bee; Awarded $50K

A teenager of Indian origin, Harini Logan, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022 title by defeating 234 spellers on Thursday. According to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, an annual spelling competition held in the United States, Logan won the contest in the first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker. The 14-year-old, an eighth-grader, who belongs to San Antonio, Texas, spelt at least 22 words correctly in the Spell-off. The final word of Scripps champion was "moorhen"-- a medium-sized water bird that is a member of the rail family.

By correctly spelling 22 words in the Spell-off, the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion is #Speller231 Harini Logan! #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/pl0NTznYVr — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022

Harini Logan took home a check for $50,000 (nearly Rs 38,80,500) and the Scripps Cup trophy on top of awards from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica. "By correctly spelling 22 words in the Spell-off, the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion is #Speller231 Harini Logan!" wrote Scripps in a tweet. Further, the Twitter post said that the Logan draws inspiration from incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also a woman of India origin.

#Speller231 Harini Logan's final winning word:

moorhen

part of speech: noun

def: the female of the red grouse.

Language of origin: This word is originally English.

Sentence: The hunter took aim at the moorhen after the beaters had flushed it from the heather. — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022

"Our 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Harini Logan draws inspiration from Vice President Kamala Harris. After tonight, Harini is inspiring a new generation of spellers everywhere. She says it takes a village to build up a speller. Hers is happy tonight," Scripps said in a statement.

Vikram Raju grabs second position

Her opponent, speller 76 Vikram Raju from US's Colorado grabbed the second position by spelling at least 15 words. He has one more chance left at the Scripps Cup in 2023. "We know he'll take a page out of his favourite athlete's @nuggets' #NikolaJokic book and do what Nikola does: stay tenacious, motivated, and work hard. #spellingbee (sic)" Scripps tweeted.

According to the non-profit organisation, this year, 234 spellers earned their spots as national competitors by advancing through regional bees, competing against students representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the Department of Defense Schools in Europe.

Spelling 15 words correctly, #Speller76 Vikram Raju takes 2nd place. He has one more chance at the Scripps Cup. We know he'll take a page out of his favorite athlete's @nuggets' #NikolaJokic book and do what Nikola does: stay tenacious, motivated, and work hard. #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/wxHafJ7Vkw — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022

(Image: @ScrippsBee/Twitter)