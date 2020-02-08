Indian-American Woman Will Run For US Congress From Virginia

An Indian-American woman, who reportedly raised her voice against alleged discrimination in the admission of Asians in Ivy League schools, has now announced that she will be running for US House of Representatives. Andhra Pradesh-born Manga Anantatmula has worked as a federal government contractor in defence acquisitions programme management. While speaking to an international media outlet, she said that she wants to be a voice, not noise for the community particularly the Hindus in the US.

Anantatmula has already become a presumptive nominee of Republican Party from the 11th congressional District of Virginia and therefore, making she also is the first Indian origin candidate to run for the House of Representatives from there. She recently formally launched her Congressional Campaign from Herndon as well and for her campaign purposes, she also expanded her first name Manga as making Americans Great Again.

Striving to strengthen US-India relationship

Anantatmula reportedly said that if elected to the House of Representatives she will strive to strengthen India-US relationship and will run her campaign on the platform of reducing taxes, equal rights from women, helping the growth of small and medium business and healthcare. She further also slammed Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who is the first-ever Indian American woman to be elected to House of Representatives, for tabling a resolution on Kashmir in the Congress. Anantatmula further hopes to turn the tide in the November Congressional elections by defeating six-term incumbent Congressman Gerry Connolly.

Anantatmula said, “Leaving behind an affluent life in India, my little boy and I accompanied my husband to the US in the early 1990s in pursuit of his graduate and doctoral degrees, an American dream. We chose Northern Virginia as our new home for its school system and standard of living, and lived in Fairfax County”.

According to international media reports, this time a large number of Democratic party supporters are moving towards the Republican Party. Herndon, Virginia is said to be a Democratic strong bastion and is also the 11th Congressional District which comprises mostly of the affluent Fairfax County on the outskirts of Washington DC. Herndon has nearly 17 per cent Asian population as well, including an estimated seven per cent Indian Americans.

(With PTI inputs)

