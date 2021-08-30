Indian-Americans Hold Candlelight Vigil To Honor US Troops Martyred In Kabul Blasts

People from the Indian American diaspora, on Sunday, 29 August 2021, held a candlelight vigil to honour the 13 troops killed in last week’s twin suicide bombing near the Kabul airport. Photographs and videos from the vigil which surfaced on the internet showed men and women coalescing together in remembrance and prayers for the “heroes” who laid their lives saving people from the terrorists. Later, ANI reported that the demonstrations extended to at least 25 major American cities including the capital Washington DC, New York City, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Chicago where citizens gathered with banners reading “Indian Americans with our troops”.

Joined hundreds of Indian 🇮🇳-American🇺🇸 community members across the United States in expressing solidarity with the American Soldiers who got killed by terrorist attack at Kabul Airport, perpetrated by Pakistan based terrorist organization ISISK !! pic.twitter.com/hCUKe9XVIc — Digamber 🇮🇳 (@DigamberE) August 30, 2021

Through this candle light march expressed support,to those countless families who have lost their loved ones,to those helpless parents who’s daughters have been forcefully taken away from them, to those kids who lost their parents and forced to live as an orphans due to terrorism pic.twitter.com/nUHUBMmCkq — Digamber 🇮🇳 (@DigamberE) August 30, 2021

Also,reminded them that they are not alone in this battle against terrorism, Indian American community stands with them by opposing every act of terrorism and the Nations that are using terrorism as their strategic tools !! pic.twitter.com/hC8HuHRWC7 — Digamber 🇮🇳 (@DigamberE) August 30, 2021

Indian Americans across USA carried out candle light vigil in different Metropolitan cities to pay tributes to the young American Martyrs in the terrorist attack in Kabul. #IndianAmericansAgainstTerror @Oonattu @krishnareddynj @AdapaVPrasad @DigamberE @mbordoloii @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/QoE7fzrRZl — Dr. Jayasree Nair (@jayasreenair1) August 30, 2021

'12 troops were in their 20s'

US-led NATO ousted Taliban from Afghanistan in October 2001 and since then more than 2,400 American soldiers have died in the war which Biden says does not serve his country’s national interest. Over the weekend, the remains of the 13 dead troops were flown to the US via the Dover Air Base in Delaware. According to the Associated Press, 12 soldiers were in their 20s and the eldest troop was 31 years old. Those who died in the suicide bombings included 11 Marines, 1 navy sailor and 1 army soldier.

Terror attack at Kabul Airport amid evacuation

On Thursday, 26 August 2021, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Kabul Airport amid the ongoing evacuation efforts by several countries. Soon, a second explosion occurred at the Kabul Airport near the Baron Hotel. According to reports, at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans were killed in the attack.

In the aftermath of the ISIS-K's bloody attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, the US has claimed to have successfully killed two 'high profile' targets from the terrorist group. Two high-profile ISIS-K members were killed in a US drone strike on Friday, 27 August 2021, and a third was wounded in a single mission, the Pentagon said. Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby said the targetted ISIS-K members were planners and facilitators for the organization near the Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan. The officials claim that the alleged planner was travelling with an 'associate' when he was targetted by the US forces.

Image: jayasreenair1/Twitter