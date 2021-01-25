Indian And Bangladeshi Contingent's Marching Style 'quite Similar': Chief Col Chaudhary

Colonel Mohatsim Hyder Chaudhary, chief of the Bangladesh contingent who is also taking part in the Republic Day parade said on January 25 that the marching style of both Indian and Bangladeshi contingent is similar and thus, they did not have to change the pattern a lot. Just hours before the largest and most important of the parades marking the Republic Day celebrations in India begin in New Delhi, Chaudhary told news agency ANI that it is a “great responsibility” assigned to Bangladeshi contingent of putting a great show. He also said that the forces are excited about Tuesday’s parade.

"It is a great responsibility that has been assigned to us. The men with me are very excited to participate in this parade... If you ask about the feelings, participating in a foreign land, with a foreign army and with the same tempo is very much exciting," he said.

Chaudhary added, "It is a very good experience. Fortunately, the way we march and the marching of the Indian contingent are quite similar. From that point of view, we didn't have to change our pattern much."

Bangladeshi contingent part of R-day parade

For the first-time-ever, a 122-member strong contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces will be participating at the historic Republic Day celebrations at New Delhi. The news agency also cited its sources saying that the majority of the soldiers in the contingent come from the most distinguished units of the Bangladeshi Army comprising of 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 & 11 East Bengal Regiment and 1, 2 and 3 Field Artillery Regiment. These units reportedly also have the distinct honour of fighting and winning the Liberation War of 1971.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education stated that at least 100 meritorious students from schools and colleges will get a chance to see the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister's box on January 26. After the parade, the students will also get an opportunity to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Happy to share that meritorious students across the country will be given a chance to witness the #RepublicDay2021 parade from the Prime Minister's Box.

They will also have a chance to meet & interact with the Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank. pic.twitter.com/vjK0QDYIxU — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 23, 2021

