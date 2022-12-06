Indian And US Navies Exchange Experiences On Maritime Special Ops Under Exercise Sangam

Special Forces units from the Indian Navy and the US Navy, namely the Indian Navy’s Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and the US Navy Seals are participating in the 7th edition of Exercise Sangam. The joint exercise commenced on December 1 at Goa. In contrast to Exercise Malabar which sees participation from various allied nations’ naval special forces elements, Exercise Sangam is a purely bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and the US Navy.

The exercise was first conducted in 1994 and serves as an important diplomatic as well as military initiative between the two countries, and is reflective of the trust and friendship between the allies. Personnel from US Navy’s SEAL Team Five based in San Diego, USA and Indian Navy MARCOS from INS Abhimanyu are participating in the joint exercise.

Training regimen of Exercise Sangam

Exercise Sangam is primarily aimed at exchanging ideas, best practices and experiences between the Indian and US Navies on various aspects of Maritime Special Operations, a press release by the Indian Ministry of Defence stated. The exercise has been scheduled for a duration of three weeks and will include joint training between the Navy Seals and MARCOS wherein the two Special Forces units will exercise and hone their skills in Maritime Interdiction Operations, which are aimed to intercept, delay, or destroy enemy forces en route to the battle area before they do any harm against friendly forces. Furthermore, the exercise will see training at Direct Action Missions, Combat Free Fall Jumps, Special Heliborne Operations, and various other evolutions of Special Forces’ operational capabilities.

Image: Twitter/@indiannavy

Indian Navy MARCOS was founded in February 1987 while US Navy Seals have their roots in January 1962. The MARCOS see regular deployment in specialized maritime operations in Jammu and Kashmir through the Jhelum River and Wular Lake and conduct counter-insurgency operations in the region. Furthermore, they are deployed to guard India’s maritime borders and actively see anti-piracy operations at the sea.

Meanwhile, US Navy Seals have seen active engagement in various conflicts on the foreign field including the Vietnam war, Operation Desert Storm, Battle of Mogadishu, Operation Iraqi Freedom and so on. The main functions of the Seals include Special Operations, Direct Action, Counter-Terrorism, Special Reconnaissance, Unconventional Warfare and Hostage Rescue.