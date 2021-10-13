Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane Arrives In Sri Lanka To Strengthen Bilateral Military Ties

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday, 12 October, arrived in Sri Lanka, where he will be discussing avenues for further enhancing defence cooperation between the two nations. In a Twitter post, the Indian Army informed that Gen Naravane was welcomed by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army at the airport. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) proceeded on a visit to the island nation from 12 to 16 October. This is his first visit to Sri Lanka as COAS.

General MM Naravane #COAS arrived in Sri Lanka and was extended a warm welcome by General Shavendra Silva Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army at the airport.#IndiaSriLankaFriendship pic.twitter.com/dQKnScaAe6 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 12, 2021

In a previous post, the Indian Army also said that during his four-day visit to Colombo, Gen Naravane will be meeting the apex civilian and military leadership of Sri Lanka. According to officials, his trip to Sri Lanka aims to strengthen bilateral military ties. His visit will also pave the way for deeper cooperation in defence between India and Sri Lanka.

As per a press release, “During the visit, he will be meeting the Country’s senior military and civilian leadership where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Sri Lanka defence relations.”

“The Army Chief will take forward the excellent defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues,” the press note read.

India-Sri Lanka 'Exercise Mitra Shakti’

Gen Naravane will be interacting with the Service Chiefs, visit the Headquarters of the Sri Lankan Army, the Gajaba Regimental Headquarters and the Sri Lankan Military Academy. The Ministry of Defence informed that the COAS will witness the culmination phase of the joint exercise between India and Sri Lanka “Exercise Mitra Shakti’. Later, he will also address the students and faculty at the Defence Services Command and Staff College at Batalanda.

“The Army Chief is also scheduled to call on the Hon'ble President and Hon'ble Prime Minister of Sri Lanka,” the MoD said.

(Image: Twitter)