Indian Army Military band participates in 260th Raising Day function of Nepali Army

Reflecting strong ties, the Indian Army Military band from 11 Gorkha Rifles participated in the 260th Raising Day function of the Nepali Army at Kathmandu on Saturday, February 18. The band showcased a mesmerising and scintillating performance on military and patriotic tunes. Thousands of spectators lauded the performance.

During the event, four former Chief of the Army Staff of India (COAS) and Honourary Generals of the Nepali Army, including Gen VN Sharma, Gen JJ Singh, Gen Deepak Kapoor, and Gen Dalbir Suhag, participated in the celebrations.

Embassy of India Kathmandu also took to Twitter, and wrote, "Our felicitations to Nepali Army for the 260th Nepali Army Day celebrations and displaying a magnificent show of military professionalism & Nepali culture."

Nepali Army celebrates the 260th year of its foundation

Nepal celebrated its 260th Army foundation day with President Bidya Devi Bhandari lauding the contribution of army personnel in carrying out and taking constitutional responsibilities efficiently for decades.

The President of Nepal as the commander-in-chief of its army also lauded the role played by the army in the recent three levels of elections held in the country. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also expressed his gratitude for the support, dedication, and sacrifice of the Nepal Army in service of the country and the people.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to extend his best wishes, and wrote, "On the happy occasion of Mahashivratri and Army Day, I extend my best wishes to all the Nepalese people living in the country and abroad. I believe that today's day will promote national culture and provide inspiration for national security, welfare and strengthening of the Nepali Army."

The foundation day was celebrated across the country as the day is significantly important for the citizens of Nepal. The Nepali military also has a long history, dating back to the ancient Gorkha Army which mapped the foundation for the modern-day Nepal Army. From serving as the royal guard to becoming a professional force, the Nepali army has transformed and adapted to the changing circumstances over the years.