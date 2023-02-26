Over a year after German authorities separated an Indian child, Ariha Shah, from her parents, Indian authorities are trying to make endeavours to reunite the family. Referring to the case as "sensitive," Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Saturday that the embassy is in touch with the family and German authorities in order to find a way forward.

"This is something of great sensitivity, something that we deeply care about, and our embassy has been in very close touch with the parents and German authorities in trying to find a way forward," Kwatra said.

Last year, in December 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a press conference with German Foreign Minister Anna Baerbock on the custody case, said, "There is a case related to a child named Ariha Shah. We have concerns that she should be in her linguistic, religious, cultural, and social environment. This is her right. "And our embassy is pursuing the matter with German authorities, but it was also a subject that I had brought up with the minister," he said at a joint media briefing.

All you need to know about baby Ariha Shah's case

More than a year ago, the German authorities had taken the custody of Arhia Shah, alleging that she was being abused by her parents. This happened after the child was accidentally hurt by her grandmother in September last year, following which the German authorities took the baby away. Since then the family members of the one-and-half-years old have been seeking her repatriation to India.

Meanwhile, several family members have also led protests in front of the German Embassy building in New Delhi, and petitions under the name "save Ariha" have also started. As per reports, the case was closed by the authorities, and baby Arhia was not returned.