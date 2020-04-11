Indian-origin Beauty Queen Starts Petition For NHS Staff Battling With Accommodations

The Indian-born beauty queen, Bhasha Mukherjee, who recently announced to resume her job as a junior doctor in UK hospital, has launched an online petition to raise money for Britain's National Health Services staff who are currently facing monetary issues related to accommodation in the hospital including herself. In the online blog, while raising money, Mukherjee, who was crowned as Miss World in 2019, claimed to speak not only for herself but also her colleagues at NHS as they are currently overburdened with hospital rent that is nearly twice more than their actual monthly bill. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the medical practitioners who are in close contact with the COVID-19 patients are forced to remain in hospital.

She added, “I am left with no choice to opt for hospital accommodation which is an extortionate £605 minimum for doctors of my pay grade…I speak not only for myself but also for all the medical staff that are being forced to choose such accommodation when they're working 13-hour shifts a day almost 7 days a week.”

Boris Johnson: NHS Staff to get at least 50% discounted living in hospital accomodation - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/uOGfCLTfUJ via @UKChange — Bhasha Mukherjee (@BhashaM) April 2, 2020

The petition was launched after Mukherjee announced that she would put the world of glamour on hold to join her old job as the junior doctor and contribute to UK’s National Health Service amid the coronavirus crisis. As per reports, she was in India for a charity mission but has now returned to the UK where she is completing the mandatory isolation period of 14 days before starting her role at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire to help the frontline fighters of the pandemic. However, while the 24-year-old is in quarantine, the UK has confirmed over 73,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease with least 8,958 fatalities as of April 11. In the online blog, while raising money, the beauty queen has mentioned that she will be going back to the hospital “after being on a career break”.

Mukherjee said, “I am a junior doctor returning to work at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, Lincolnshire after being on a career break and have to move 80 miles away from my family home.”

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over102,730 lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,699,632 people. Out of the total infections, 376,330 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

