Indian Children’s Publisher Karadi Tales Wins London Book Fair Award 2020

Karadi Tales, a Chennai based publisher that publishes picturebooks and audiobooks for children has bagged the Audiobook Publisher of the Year award at the London Book Fair Awards 2020 on March 11. According to the reports, the programme was held online due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus. The organisers of the event reportedly said on Tuesday that judges congratulated Karadi Tales due to its “firm commercial focus on their future web-based strategy, and continued dedication to both educating and entertaining young people in India.”

The winner of Audiobook Publisher of the Year is Karadi Tales, @karaditales 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/inmmZ9xJs5 — The London Book Fair (@LondonBookFair) March 11, 2020

We're thrilled to announce that Karadi Tales has been shortlisted for the International Excellence Awards at the London Book Fair this year! The prizes aim to represent “the best publishing ambassadors, innovative publishing, and ground-breaking initiatives in the industry”. — Karadi Tales (@karaditales) February 14, 2019

We're honoured and delighted to announce that Karadi Tales and @KaradiPath have been shortlisted for 3 awards in the The London Book Fair International Excellence Awards 2020 (@LondonBookFair)! #awards #publishing #indianpublishers #childrensbooks #audiobooks pic.twitter.com/MoePLTTp1R — Karadi Tales (@karaditales) February 15, 2020

Publisher shortlisted in three categories

The publisher was shortlisted in three categories. The organisers added that the prizes have been posted to the winners. Jacks Thomas, LBF director reportedly said that the International Excellence Awards always remind us of the innovative, important and inspiring work being done by all those in the global publishing houses and book community.

