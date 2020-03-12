The Debate
Indian Children’s Publisher Karadi Tales Wins London Book Fair Award 2020

Rest of the World News

Karadi Tales, a Chennai based publisher that publishes picturebooks and audiobooks for children has bagged the  Audiobook Publisher of the Year award.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
London Book Fair

Karadi Tales, a Chennai based publisher that publishes picturebooks and audiobooks for children has bagged the  Audiobook Publisher of the Year award at the London Book Fair Awards 2020 on March 11. According to the reports, the programme was held online due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus. The organisers of the event reportedly said on Tuesday that judges congratulated Karadi Tales due to its “firm commercial focus on their future web-based strategy, and continued dedication to both educating and entertaining young people in India.”

Publisher shortlisted in three categories

The publisher was shortlisted in three categories. The organisers added that the prizes have been posted to the winners. Jacks Thomas, LBF director reportedly said that the International Excellence Awards always remind us of the innovative, important and inspiring work being done by all those in the global publishing houses and book community. 

First Published:
