'Indian Democracy In Good Health, A Role Model For World', Asserts This Australian Prof.

An Australian academician opined all indicators show Indian democracy is in good health under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Ajeet Kumar
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi


A Sydney-based academic, in a report, claimed Indian democracy is in good health and underscored the international ratings which are throwing the country in a bad light are "framed intensionally".

According to Salvatore Babones, an Associate Professor at the University of Sydney, in an opinion published in The Australia Today, wrote all objective indicators show Indian democracy is in good health, in much better shape than those of peer countries with similar levels of education and income. He noted that in several specific incidences, the data presented by international critics as evidence of the declining quality of Indian democracy "shows signs of intentional deception". 

According to him, the world should look at India as a model, not of democratic backsliding, but democratic success. "At 75 years old, it might reasonably be said that Indian democracy is healthier than ever," he said.

Babones, whose academic speciality includes international rankings, said that some recent international evaluations are "suffused with wanton speculation, misleading statistics, and uncritical reproductions of activist accusations" against the PM Modi-led government. He said India seems to have uniquely solved the problem of how to run a liberal democracy in a relatively poor country.

"Indian democracy should be admired for its persistence"

"It is often said that India is the world's largest democracy. It is less well understood that India is by far the world's poorest country to possess a well-institutionalised democratic system and to have maintained its democratic institutions throughout its entire history as an independent country," he said.

"Many of the criticisms levelled at Indian democracy are actually criticisms of poverty, and Indian democracy should be admired for its persistence in the face of deprivation, not discounted for the shortcomings of the Indian economy. Other criticisms of Indian democracy are actually criticisms of outdated (often British colonial) institutions, and again Indian democracy should be admired for its longevity, not discounted for its age."

"In research published this month by Quadrant magazine ("Indian Democracy at 75: Who Are the Barbarians at the Gate?"), I have shown how the three major international evaluations of Indian democracy are 'suffused with wanton speculation, misleading statistics, and uncritical reproductions of activist accusations' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. In several specific incidences, the data presented by international critics as evidence of the declining quality of Indian democracy shows signs of intentional deception," he added.

