Indian Diaspora In New York Hold Rallies In Support Of CAA

Rest of the World News

Indian diaspora in New York raised slogans such as 'We support CAA' and 'Stop spreading lies' in a bid to send a message to the opposition parties in India

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Indian diaspora in different parts of New York city held rallies in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The people raised slogans such as 'We support CAA' and 'Stop spreading lies' in a bid to send a message to the opposition parties in India who are alleged to be spreading misinformation and creating an atmosphere of fear and panic. Different parts of India witnessed violent protests in the aftermath of the passage of CAA, wherein stone-pelting had occurred on police personnel as well as public property was allegedly damaged by the protestors. The police personnel are also being criticized for taking brutal action on the protestors due to which some of the protestors have been injured and some killed in the retaliation by police.

