In Kathmandu, Nepal, the Indian Embassy, the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center and Rashtriya Sahitya Pratistan collaborated to host a Nepal-India poetry recitation session on Tuesday. The program's chief guest was Dr Tulasi Prasad Bhattarai, who is a senior writer from Nepal. The ceremony was attended by Naveen Kumar, the Indian Embassy's First Secretary, as well as Swetha Dipti, the former Head of the Hindi Department at Tribhuvan University.

As per the reports of ANI, the Rashtriya Sahitya Pratisthan presented famous Indian poet Naresh Shandilya with a 'National Literary Honour.' In Shandilya's honour, Pratisthan also presented him with a shawl and a letter of gratitude, which was read by Pratisthan Secretary-General Madhu Pathak. Shandilya was also honoured by the Sakhi Pratishthan, a sister organisation of the Rashtriya Sahitya Pratisthan. Poems were recited in Nepali, Hindi, Urdu, English, and Bengali.

Such honours would strengthen literary and cultural relations between Nepal and India: Chief Guest

Chief guest Bhattarai, speaking at the ceremony, said that such honours would strengthen literary and cultural relations between Nepal and India. Shandilya performed a ghazal and Doha during the occasion. He addressed the importance of ghazal. Bipin Ghimire and Shila Bista Ali of the Rashtriya Naachghar sang Nepali and Hindi songs on the occasion. The presentation was hosted by Ranjana Niraula, poet and Secretary of Pratisthan, and was chaired by Rishav Dev Ghimire, the President of Pratisthan.

It was also announced that Rajendra Shalabh, Sneha Sayami, President of Urdu Foundation Imtiyaz Wafa, Dr Momin Khan, Kunjana Jha, Madhu Kumari, Dr Gyan Nishtha Gyawali, Thakur Belvase, Pabitra Adhikari, Umesh Awasthi, Ranju Dahal, Poonam Jha, Priyamwada Kafle, Dr Binod Kumar Bishwakarma, Dr Basudev Kafle, Tribhuvan, Chandra Wagle, Suman Barsha and Rashmi Bhatta were all present on the occasion.

A new school building was inaugurated Charge d'Affaires of the Indian Embassy

In the meanwhile, the Indian Embassy also stated that a new school building of Shree Arwa Bijaya Secondary School in Pokhara Metropolitan City-13, Dhand Bensi, Kaski District was inaugurated by Namgya C. Khampa, Charge d'Affaires of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, with the assistance from the Indian government. The project began as a high-impact community development project under India-Nepal Development Cooperation in the Education Sector, with an estimated cost of NRs.36.30 million.

Image: ANI