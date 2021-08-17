Indian Embassy In Afghanistan Still Operational, Chalks Out Evacuation Plan For Citizens

In a recent development, it is being learnt that the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan has not stopped its operations. Reportedly local staff has been providing consular services and it has been observed that more than 1,650 people had applied for their return to India. More than 1,500-2,000 who were still stuck in Afghanistan had requested to be evacuated till August 15. 150 more had further requested evacuation since Monday and the External Affairs Ministry was also exploring options to hire charter planes to evacuate more Indians from Afghanistan.

India manages complicated evacuation from Kabul: EAM backs

For evacuations, India parked its C-17 at Ayni Air Base in Tajikistan as there was a huge rush at Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Indian aircraft were on standby at Ayni Air Base and they flew to Kabul when cleared by the US which is currently controlling Kabul Airport. EAM S. Jaishankar too was involved in these efforts. At almost 3 am on Tuesday, he tweeted about his discussions in this regard with US secretary of state Antony Blinken: “Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard.”

Movement of the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise. Thank all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 17, 2021

How has the evacuation looked till now?

On Monday, a C-17 Globemaster had brought back 40 people including diplomats and security personnel. While on Tuesday, another C-17 under the Indian Airforce airlifted more than 120 people from the Afghan capital that included Indian ambassadors and staff employed at the embassy in Kabul. These were conducted amidst intense tension as reported by people on the ground.

On Monday, people who were to return on the second military evacuation flight were initially turned back by the Taliban. Yet the External Affairs Ministry had shown immense determination in getting the refugees a safe way to the airport. There was no official word on the two C-17 flights. People cited above said both C-17s had flown into Kabul using a more circuitous route through Iranian airspace and over the Arabian Sea in order to avoid flying over Pakistan and spending too much time in Afghan airspace.

