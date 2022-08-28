The Indian embassy in Budapest has expressed gratitude to the Indian army for rescuing a Hungarian Trekker from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Following the incident, the Indian mission in Budapest not only thanked the entire team involved in the Indian Army's rescue mission but also the Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La. Taking to Twitter, the embassy wrote highlighting the actions of the Indian Army and Airforce, “Matter of pride and perseverance”.

According to the Army's official statement, the 38-year-old Hungarian individual, Akos Vermes, who was travelling solo, was rescued from the perilous Umasila glaciated heights in the Sumcham valley of the Paddar area in Kishtwar. The Indian Army further reported that the trekker got lost while on a climbing expedition and for five days, he was left exposed to Umasila’s freezing environment.

Embassy of India, Budapest thanks the Indian army and entire team involved in the Operation Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La. Matter of pride and perseverance @MEAIndia @PIB_India @DrSJaishankar @IndianDiplomacy @iccr_hq https://t.co/PlRwj6bNJq — India in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) August 27, 2022

Search and Rescue operation lasted for 30 hours

The statement further reads that the traveller was discovered by a collaborative search operation involving ground and airborne surveillance teams. It added, “The solo traveller was examined medically by a doctor of the Indian army at a District Hospital in Kishtwar, which provided immediate medical assistance to the foreign national".

#IndianArmy team from Dul,#Kishtwar, in a 30 hour search operation tracked and rescued a Hungarian National who lost his way in Umasila Pass in Himalayan Ranges while trekking. He was airlifted to #Udhampur by #IndianAirForce for treatment.@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/U2HHt1jkWJ — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) August 27, 2022

In addition to this, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar conducted a video call to the Hungarian embassy to update them on the trekker's condition as soon as he seemed stable.

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said that a team of the Rashtriya Rifles stationed in Dool and the Indian Air Force Udhampur, worked together with the district administration, conducted nearly a 30-hour-long search and rescue operation in the distant and snowbound upper reaches of Machhail, Paddar, PTI reported. Referring to the operation, Ananad said that they upheld the ‘finest traditions’ of the Army of selfless service.

Besides the Indian embassy in Hungary, the District Administration of Kishtwar was highly appreciative of the efforts of the army and air force.

Speaking about the rescue operation, Vermes hailed the Indian Army for his timely rescue. In a message, the traveller said, which is shared by the army, “I was in a very difficult situation… I am very thankful to the Indian army for finding and taking me to safety,” PTI reported.

In addition to this, in the month of June, the Indian Army rescued 17 trekkers who were stuck because of harsh weather and heavy snowfall at Vishansar Lake in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir. The trekkers were on the well-known Seven Lake journey. A number of lakes, including Vishansar Lake, Krishansar Lake, Gadsar Lake, Harmukh Peak, and Gangabal Twin Lakes, are crossed on the Himalayan trek through the valley, as per media reports.

(Image: Twitter/ @Whiteknight_IA)