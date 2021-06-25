Indian Envoy And Others Pay Tribute To Victims Of Air India Bombing Tragedy In Canada

India’s High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria on June 23 paid homage to the victims of the largest terrorist attack in Canadian history at the Air India memorial in Ottawa. A bomb exploded on Air India Flight 182 from Canada off the coast of Ireland on June 23, 1985, and killed 329 people including more than 280 Canadian citizens with 29 entire families and at least 86 children who were below the age of 12. The passenger jet explosion that took place off the coast of Ireland 36 years ago also claimed the lives of 24 Indians.

As per news agency ANI, Bisaria said that the terrorist bombing of AI Flight 182 remains the ‘worst terrorist attack on Canada’ and noted that most of its victims were Canadians. The explosion was an outcome of a conspiracy conceived, planned and executed in Canada. The Indian High Commissioner also emphasised that it is fitting that Canada commemorates June 23 as National Day of Remembrance for victims of terrorism, adding that no religion, faith or cause can justify such violence.

"The terrorist bombing of the AI Flight 182 remains the worst terrorist attack on Canada. The majority of the victims were Canadians, and the bombing was the result of a conspiracy conceived, planned and executed in Canada. This was principally a Canadian tragedy, a British tragedy, an American tragedy, a global tragedy," said Bisaria as per news agency ANI.

"Our most enduring memorial to the victims will be rededicating ourselves to fighting and eliminating terrorism and militancy with strong determination and joint action," he said.

Others paid homage to victims

Separately, the Indian Consul General in Vancouver Manish visited the Air India memorial at Vancouver's Stanley Park while Indian Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava visited the Air India Memorials at Queen's Park and Humber Park in Toronto, and the Representative of India to ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) Shefali Juneja visited the Air India Memorial in Montreal. They all paid tribute to the hundreds of victims on the 36th anniversary of the tragic incident. As per ANI, the victims’ families and friends were also present at all the memorials. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gatherings were muted with people following social distancing and wearing facemasks.

CG Manish paid his respects at the Air India Memorial Vancouver to the 329 victims of the bombing of @airindiain flight 182 in 1985. Today, we remember the victims and stand in solidarity with all those who lost a loved one in this heinous act of terrorism. #KanishkaBombing pic.twitter.com/wviMsPcXZm — India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver) June 24, 2021

36 years ago, 329 innocent people, including 268 Canadians and 24 Indians lost their lives to the dastardly bombing of @airindiain flight 182. CG @_apoorvasri paid homage at the Humber Bay memorial to those who fell victim to this barbarous act of terrorism. #KanishkaBombing pic.twitter.com/eJOZrrMUhl — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) June 23, 2021

WE REMEMBER@HCI_Ottawa and our posts @cgivancouver, @IndiainToronto as well as ROI, Montreal paid respects to the victims of the terrorist bombing of Air India flight AI-182 across monuments in Canada and expressed solidarity with families of the victims. See our Press Release pic.twitter.com/n0ln5QLMow — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) June 24, 2021

Today, we join the people of Canada in remembering the victims of the bombing of AI flight 182 by Khalistani terrorists.



268 Canadians and 24 Indians were killed in the attack.



It remains the worst-ever terror attack against Canadians. https://t.co/G3l6qzRc1w — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) June 23, 2021

Today, we remember and honour every Canadian whose life was cut short or forever changed by a terrorist attack. Our values - diversity, inclusion, and pluralism - will always be stronger than the fear, hatred, and intolerance terrorists seek to instill. https://t.co/sJXPz51isW — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 23, 2021

IMAGE: @HCI_Ottawa/Twitter