COVID-19: Indian Envoy Taranjit Sandhu Meets US Senator Dianne, Discusses Best Practices

Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday, May 8 discussed the Coronavirus outbreak and India's response in tackling the disease with Senator Dianne Feinstein. Sandhu took to his Twitter handle to inform about the meeting he had with the senior US senator from California. Before meeting Dianne, Sandhu held talks with Colorado Senator Cory Gardner on deepening India-US strategic partnership and the importance of working together in the post-pandemic recovery process.

Engaging discussion with Senator @SenFeinstein on India’s experiences and best practices in tackling the COVID 19. The involvement and support of people is important in overcoming the pandemic in democracies such as ours. — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) May 8, 2020

Coronavirus in India and the US

According to figures by worldometer website, India has recorded 59,695 Coronavirus cases so far, of which 1,985 people have lost their lives. There are currently 39,823 active cases in the country, while 17,887 have been treated successfully. India has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world, however, the number of new cases being reported every day is increasing by folds, forcing health experts to believe that the country has entered stage three or community transmission.

Meanwhile, the United States has recorded over 1.3 million COVID-19 cases and more than 78,000 deaths to date, which is the highest in the world. The United States is the worst affected by the disease which is believed to have originated in China at a local seafood market, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: @SandhuTaranjitS/Twitter)