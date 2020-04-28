India's Envoy To US Affirms Connect With 'friends' Amid Covid; Repeats Readiness To Help

India's envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday said that India is in close contact with its friends including the US and is ready to step forward and help them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In his interaction with the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in the US Sandhu said that India had been reaching out to help its friends like the US and Israel. He stated that several countries like the US had received Hydroxychloroquine and other supplies from India and the country was ready to engage with other nations for a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we battle this pandemic, India remains engaged with other countries including the US and Israel in an effort to partner towards a coordinated response, in the form of collaborating scientific efforts and medical know-how. India and the US are global strategi partners with a relationship that encompasses every aspect of human endeavor. We are in a unique position today, walking together to combat the COVID-19," a part of his statement said.

The death toll due to the novel Coronavirus in India rose to 934 and the number of cases climbed to 29,435 in the country on Tuesday, with 62 more deaths and 1,543 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The US has recorded over 1.2 million cases of the virus and has registered 70,000 deaths.

