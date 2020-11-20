Indian-Fijian Nurse Murder Case: $500k Reward Announced For Info On 2014 Suspicious Death

In an attempt to solve the mystery of the murder of 39-year-old Indian-Fijian nurse Monika Chetty who was killed six years ago, New South Wales Police has recently announced a $500,000 reward for anyone who could assist with information about the case. In an official release, the New South Wales Police Force said that the woman was found under suspicious circumstances in January 2014 with extensive chemical burns to her face and body in bushland near West Hoxton in Sydney's southwest. Despite medical intervention at Liverpool Hospital, she passed away on Friday 31, January 2014. According to the release, the NSW police were now looking to make an arrest and conviction of the accused in the case that “shocked the community”.

“Detectives from Liverpool City Police Area Command are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death under Strike Force Lanlo,” the police informed in a press release. Meanwhile, NSW state’s Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said that the reward is aimed at cracking down the case that rattled the police force for over years and making some progress by assisting the investigators. “It’s been more than six years since Monika Chetty’s suspicious death shocked the community and we all want to find out how such a crime could have happened,” Elliott said. “On behalf of the NSW Government, I hope this reward will help in some way to find those responsible so her family can get the much-needed answers,” he added.

Son says 'there has to be someone'

Liverpool City Police Area Commander, Superintendent Adam Whyte said that the money might bring some of the eye witnesses forward to speak up and help the police. He said that the informers might be withholding information and the reward fetches some hope. “Monika Chetty suffered a horrible death and we want to make sure the persons who inflicted this pain are brought to justice,” Whyte stressed. “Our detectives have been continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death and we’re hoping that this reward can prompt people who may have that vital information to come forward,” he continued. Meanwhile, the late nurse’s son, Daniel Chetty, alleged that the murderers might be roaming for more than 6 years and “hard to not have the answers.” He added, “There has to be someone out there who has information that can help investigators.”

