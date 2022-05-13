Indian High Commission Denies Stopping Issuance Of Visas To Sri Lankans Amid Crisis

Amid the ongoing civil unrest in the island nation, the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka on Friday categorically denied that it or the Indian Consulates-General or the Assistant High Commission have stopped issuing visas. The embassy also clarified that there have been operating issues in the last few days owing to the inability of the Visa Wing staff most of whom are Sri Lankan nationals. "We are striving to return our functioning to the normal levels soon. We remain committed to facilitating ease of travel for Sri Lankans to India. Sri Lankans are welcome in India just as Indians are in Sri Lanka," the embassy wrote in a Twitter post.

After the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's next Prime Minister, the embassy stated that "India hopes for political stability and looks forward to working with the government of Sri Lanka formed in accordance with democratic processes." The embassy further stated that India's commitment to the people of Sri Lanka will continue. Earlier on May 7, the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka denied refuted claims that the Sri Lankan government used the Line of Credit (LoC) extended by India to import a water cannon vehicle during the ongoing turmoil.

Indian embassy clarifies no water cannon vehicles provided to Sri Lanka under any of the credit lines

The Indian embassy released a statement clarifying that allegations indicating such usage of India's assistance are "factually incorrect." The embassy further went on to state that no water cannon vehicles have been provided by India under any of the credit lines it has extended to Sri Lanka. "Credit line of USD 1 billion to Sri Lanka is intended to help the people of Sri Lanka with the availability of food, medicines and other essential items required by the people of Sri Lanka in the current situation," the Indian embassy remarked.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. On Thursday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's next Prime Minister in an attempt to stabilize the country's deteriorating political situation.

