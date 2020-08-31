Indian High Commission In Bangladesh Mark 'Mujib Borsho' With Book Gifting Session

To mark Bangladesh government’s commemoration of 2020–2021 as the Mujib Year or ‘Mujib Borsho’ on the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of its founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and popularly dubbed as 'Bangabandhu', Indian High Commission in Dhaka put together Book Gifting Session on August 31. The commission shared the images from the initiative on Twitter and said that the books on Rahman along with the Liberation War for at least a hundred universities and colleges across the nation were included.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das also described Bangabandhu as the founder of the modern nation and expressed her hope for the books to inspire the youth in Bangladesh and realise the vision of ‘Sonar Bangla’ by the great leader.

The event included an address from Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Dy Min of Education, Bangladesh who hailed the bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh. Moreover, among the 100 Universities that joined in the event Vice-Chancellors of BUET, CUET, Khulna Univ, Rajshahi Univ, Shahjalal Univ of S&T and CVASU spoke on the occasion celebrated virtually.

To mark Mujib Borsho, HCI Dhaka organized a Book Gifting Session on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War for 100 Universities & Colleges across Bangladesh 1/4 pic.twitter.com/1cP0byAW8b — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) August 31, 2020

India-Bangladesh ties

Just last week, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had lauded Indian counterpart's gesture of sending Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to enhance the bilateral ties, sources told ANI. both individuals reportedly discussed issues such as ranging from enhancing connectivity to the revival of economy post-COVID, cooperation on COVID-19 assistance including on therapeutics and vaccine and joint commemoration of Mujib Borsho. They also talked about the proposal for the travel bubble for business, official and medical travel figured in the talks amid the global health crisis.

Sources noted that security-related issues of mutual interest were the topic of discussion as well. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina reportedly expressed her gratitude over the supply of locomotives. According to sources, Hasina had even spoken about the case of Rohingya Muslims and their possible safe repatriation to Myanmar. Most recently, an official reportedly said that The Sonamura-Daudkandi inland waterways protocol route connecting Tripura to Bangladesh would be made operational on September 5 in the presence of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

