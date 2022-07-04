Indian High Commission urges Canadian authorities to withdraw smoking 'Kaali' poster

Amid massive outrage over the poster of a documentary titled Kaali, directed by Leena Manimekalai, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa on Monday urged the Canadian authorities to take down "provocative" material related to the movie.

In an official statement, the Indian High Commission stated, "We have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the ‘Under the Tent’ project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto. Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event."

"We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action. We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material," the statement added.

'Kaali' poster stirs row

A major controversy erupted over a documentary film titled Kaali's poster, directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The film’s objectionable poster, which shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking. The poster shared by the director on Twitter had debuted as a part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum.

The poster that has enraged netizens and aroused anger across the country. Apart from this, the LGBT community’s pride flag can also be seen in the background. Within seconds of dropping the poster, it sparked outrage among netizens as they slammed the filmmaker for hurting Hindu sentiments.

After receiving flak on social media, Leela issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline. The director explained the idea behind the documentary and said, “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag "arrest Leena manimekalai" and put the hashtag "love you Leena manimekalai.”