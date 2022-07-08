Shinzo Abe Assassinated: Indian Leaders Condole Demise; Remember Indo-Japanese Relations

As former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while giving a speech ahead of the upper house election, several Indian leaders across the political spectrum expressed griefed over the tragic demise of the ex-Japan PM. From the tallest political leaders to Union Ministers, Opposition leaders, and Chief Ministers, a series of condolences have been pouring in.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed anguish at the ex-Japan PM's assassination.

Anguished by the demise of former Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Shinzo Abe. Mr Abe played a crucial role in strengthening India-Japan ties. My deepest condolences to his family members and the people of Japan. pic.twitter.com/qYmqVXCl1X — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 8, 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

Express my profound grief on the tragic demise of former #PMAbe of Japan #ShinzoAbe . He was a friend of India and we held him in great regard. Express my condolences to the people of Japan in this hour of grief. @IndianEmbTokyo @JPN_PMO @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/XwiWDu4LFK — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 8, 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh:

Deeply saddened by the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe. India today has lost a close friend who assiduously worked towards strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Japan, during his tenure as Prime Minister. 1/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 8, 2022

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi:

Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe.



His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific.



My condolences to his family & to the people of Japan. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2022

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh:

Extremely saddened by the assassination of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe. He was a good friend of India who worked towards strengthening Indo-Japanese ties.



My thoughts and prayers are with his family and supporters. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 8, 2022

Former Union Minister & Congress leader KC Venugopal:

Sad to hear about the passing of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.



He played a great role in strengthening Indo-Japanese relations.



My condolences to his family and friends. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 8, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot:

My heartfelt condolences on the demise of Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with his family, friends and people of Japan. May they find strength in this difficult time. May the departed soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 8, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda:

Deeply saddened by the death of Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese PM. My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. He will always be remembered as a visionary who served Japan relentlessly and worked towards strengthening India-Japan relations. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 8, 2022

A while ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed immense grief over Abe's tragic death, and declared one day national mourning, and tweeted:

Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association. pic.twitter.com/Mw2nR1bIGz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

President of India Ram Nath Kovind expressed his deepest sympathies on the demise of the former Japan Prime Minister, and tweeted:

I find it difficult to believe that Shinzo Abe is no more. He was a great statesman, & his infectious affability endeared him the world over. That he fell prey to an assassin’s bullet is a tragedy for the whole humanity. My heartfelt condolences to his family and people of Japan. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 8, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over Abe's death as he offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Japan PM and the people of the country.

Pained to learn about the assassination of the former PM of Japan and India’s valued friend, Mr Shinzo Abe. His efforts in strengthening the India-Japan relationship will always be held fondly in our memories. My deepest condolences to his family, followers & the people of Japan. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 8, 2022

Shinzo Abe Passes Away

Earlier in the day, ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while giving a speech ahead of the upper house election. He was Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister. Preliminary reports have stated that the former Japanese premier was seen bleeding and had collapsed on the site, suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest.

While he was airlifted to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city via air ambulance, he succumbed to his injuries. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK aired a dramatic video of Abe giving a speech outside a train station in the western city of Nara. He was seen standing and dressed in a navy blue suit when two gunshots are heard. The video then shows Abe collapsed on the street, with security guards running toward him.