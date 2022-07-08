Last Updated:

Shinzo Abe Assassinated: Indian Leaders Condole Demise; Remember Indo-Japanese Relations

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while giving a speech ahead of the upper house election.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Shinzo Abe

Image: PTI/AP


As former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while giving a speech ahead of the upper house election, several Indian leaders across the political spectrum expressed griefed over the tragic demise of the ex-Japan PM.  From the tallest political leaders to Union Ministers, Opposition leaders, and Chief Ministers, a series of condolences have been pouring in. 

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed anguish at the ex-Japan PM's assassination. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh:

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi:

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh:

Former Union Minister & Congress leader KC Venugopal:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot:

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda:

A while ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed immense grief over Abe's tragic death, and declared one day national mourning, and tweeted:

President of India Ram Nath Kovind expressed his deepest sympathies on the demise of the former Japan Prime Minister, and tweeted:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over Abe's death as he offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Japan PM and the people of the country.

Shinzo Abe Passes Away

Earlier in the day, ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while giving a speech ahead of the upper house election. He was Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister. Preliminary reports have stated that the former Japanese premier was seen bleeding and had collapsed on the site, suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest.

While he was airlifted to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city via air ambulance, he succumbed to his injuries. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK aired a dramatic video of Abe giving a speech outside a train station in the western city of Nara. He was seen standing and dressed in a navy blue suit when two gunshots are heard. The video then shows Abe collapsed on the street, with security guards running toward him. 

First Published:
