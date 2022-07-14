Indian Man & His 6-yr-old Son Drown While Playing On Beach In Oman; Daughter Still Missing

In a tragic incident, a man from Maharashtra's Sangli district and his six-year-old son drowned after they were drifted by a tidal wave during their vacation in Oman. The victims identified as Shashikant Mhamane and his son Shreyas were among the eight others who fell into the unruly waters of the Arabian Gulf on Sunday, the Times of Oman reported. The unfortunate moment took place in the Al Mughsayl area in Dhofar Governorate in Oman.

The heartbreaking instance was captured on camera by a fellow tourist in which the family, originally from Jath town of Sangli district, Maharashtra, comprising two children and parents, were seen enjoying the view standing on the rocks by the splashing waters of the Gulf. The kids rejoiced in the waves whilst they stood by the giant boulders on a fateful day. It was then a strong wave hit and the father and kids were swept away. Shashikant reportedly died while trying to save the children.

Horrible incident occurred in Oman beach, where five people been swept away by strong waves, which three of the involved in drowning were Indian. #Missing #Indian #Oman Part-1 pic.twitter.com/zqMoCT4dMZ — tengsrangchi msangma TBS (@TengsrangchiM) July 13, 2022

Mhamane's daughter still missing

Among the eight people currently missing is Mhamane's nine-year-old daughter Shreya, PTI reported. According to local media reports, the three members of the family of four fell into the sea after they allegedly crossed the barricade at the Mughsayl Beach. Meanwhile, the bodies of Shreyas and 42-year-old Shashikant have been fished out by rescuers of Royal Oman Police, said Mhamane's brother, who reached Dubai after learning about the tragedy that befell the family. The mother is currently in a state of shock.

This sad incident happened on last Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Mughsail Beach, Dhofar, Oman. 3 of those who fell into Arabian Gulf were rescued; 2 were found dead; 3 are yet to be found. Not sure if the total 8 belong to the same family https://t.co/GFMYL2szTO pic.twitter.com/QCBiwFPUjv — Brendda Chen (@BrenddaChen) July 14, 2022

Providing an update on the rescue operations, the Royal Oman Police said that the teams are "continuing efforts to search for the remaining missing people of the family and one missing expatriate worker of Raysut in the Mughsayl area...after they drifted to the sea earlier."

استمرار الجهود الوطنية المبذولة في البحث عن الأشخاص الثلاثة المتبقين من الأسرة المفقودة في منطقة المغسيل، وعن أحد العمالة الوافدة المفقود في منطقة ريسوت بمحافظة ظفار، إثر انجرافهم في وقت سابق إلى عرض البحر#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/sQRSpm7tJu — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 13, 2022

Shashikant relocated his family from Sangli a few years ago after he got a job at a private residence in Dubai. The family reportedly went to Oman on a tour and a weekend picnic when the fatal wave struck them. According to Royal Oman Police, as many as five people are currently feared dead.

(Image: @RoyalOmanPolice/Twitter)