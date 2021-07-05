Indian Man From Kerala, 9 Other Partners Win Jackpot Worth Rs 40 Crore In UAE

An Indian man won a jackpot in Dubai of around 20 million Dirham (approximately Rs 40 crore) in a raffle draw. Hailing from Kerala, 37-year-old Renjith Somarajan won the jackpot in Dubai with nine other associates from different countries. Soon after winning the lottery, the man started receiving calls from his family and friend who congratulated him on becoming a millionaire.

Who is the Kerala man who hit jackpot in Dubai?

Renjith Somarajan, who worked as a driver in Abu Dhabi, has been purchasing the lottery for the last three years. He told Khaleej Times that he never dreamed of winning the lottery with first prize, but he only hoped to win the second or third prize. Further, he said that the second and third prizes were three million dirhams and one million dirhams respectively. Renjith, while speaking to Khaleej Times said that he has been in Dubai since 2008 and worked as a driver with Dubai Taxi and other different companies. In 2020, he worked as driver-cum-salesman with a company but life was difficult for him with salary deduction.

Talking about his nine other associates, Renjith said that all of them hail from different countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Working in the valet parking of a hotel, they bought the ticket under the 'buy two and get one free offer in which each person pooled 100 dirhams.

The previous lottery winners in Dubai?

There have been numerous winners of the Dubai Duty-free raffle draw lottery. Here is the list,

A 35-year old Indian, Suraj Aneed, won the last lottery in Dubai at Dubai Duty-free raffle draw in February 2021. After winning $1 million, he became a millionaire. However, he worked with the customer service department earlier.

Sarath Kunnumal won series 351 on February 2, 2021, worked as a technician and became a millionaire after winning the lottery in Dubai.

Rhea Roopesh was a 12th-grade student who became a millionaire on January 16, 2021. He studied at Abu Dhabi Indian School in Dubai and was a resident there for the past seven years.

Erwin Speiser, from Neidling in Lower Austria won the Dubai lottery on January 20, 2021, and was a recipient at DDF.

(IMAGE: PTI)