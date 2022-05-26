Indian Man On Solo Trip To Azerbaijan Goes Missing, Brother Seeks Help On Social Media

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old Indian man has gone missing after he embarked on a solo trip to Azerbaijan on April 26. The incident has left his family devastated as they are unable to trace Manikanth Kondaveeti for over two weeks now. According to his family, the first indicator of concern was when Manikanth did not respond to the family's WhatsApp messages on May 12, and since then there has been no contact with him. Sharing the grief, his brother Dharan Kondaveeti took to social media to narrate the trauma which the family is going through for the last two weeks.

Dharan took to the Instagram page 'Humans Of Bombay' and wrote a long emotional note for his missing brother. He also sought help from people in finding his brother. "The boy you see in the photo is my bhai, Manikanth and he has been missing for the past two weeks… I haven’t been able to eat, or sleep… all I think about is, ‘Where is he?'" he wrote, sharing a few photographs of Manikanth. Dharan further wrote about the bond he shared with his brother and credited Manikanth for teaching him so many things.

'We always had each other’s back': Manikanth's brother

"Even though Manikanth is my older brother, he is my best buddy. He taught me how to play cricket, football, & got me addicted to computer games. Mom & Dad would get mad seeing us on our computer for hours," Dharan added. Writing further he also mentioned how they both supported each other in every situation. "We always had each other’s back. Once, when Bhai failed in one of his subjects, he came back home stressed and said, ‘Maa will kill me!’ I hid his report card and told mother, ‘Report card nahi mila!’ (we didn't get the report card)."

Manikanth's brother urged people to sign a petition

Further, in the note, Dharan also mentioned that his brother was a traveller and loved visiting new places. "So, when Bhai told me he was going on a solo trip to Azerbaijan; I was excited. A day before leaving, he came to Delhi to stay with me. We went for dinner. The next morning I dropped him at the airport & said, ‘Next time, I’ll come too," read the note on Instagram. He further stated that the family has also contacted the embassy in Azerbaijan and sought help since Manikanth went missing on May 12. In addition, Dharan also urged everyone to sign a petition in order to help the family in finding Manikanth.

