Indian Ultra-marathon Runner Covers 118 Kms From Abu Dhabi To Dubai In 27 Hours

An Indian ultra-marathon runner who also goes by the name of Barefoot Mallu ran from the UAE's capital city of Abu Dhabi to Dubai. According to reports, the marathon runner covered a total distance of 118 km in a span of 27 hours. The Indian man's decision to run from Abu Dhabi to Dubai was based on his aim to make fitness a priority.

Indian man runs to spread awareness about health

"Happy Republic dayyy!! This republic day please take care of yourself!! Your health - both physical and mental!!Dedicating this 118Kms run from Abudhabi to Dubai to all Indians working abroad especially in Middle east.. Please don't neglect health"

Inspired by his friend

Barefoot Mallu whose real name is Aakash Nambiar, started his long-distance run along the E11 highway on January 25 from Abu Dhabi Corniche and concluded his run at Dubai's Ibn Battuta Mall on January 26 that coincided with India's Republic Day. While talking to a local media outlet, Nambiar said that he took the challenge to create and spread awareness about health alongside a message for the youth of United Arab Emirates to consider fitness as one of their top priorities.

According to reports, Aakash Nambiar said that Healthcare is given utmost importance and is of the highest quality in UAE, adding that diseases such as cancer, heart problems and diabetes are still prevalent in the country. He also said that there is a very high percentage of cases of smoking and obesity. Nambiar said that he took the decision to run after getting inspired by his friend, Khaled Al Suwaidi, who ran from the city of Abu Dhabi to Mecca and attempted to spread awareness about fitness.

Indian women complete 5-km run on wheelchairs in Dubai

In some other news, two Indian women in their 70's and successfully completed a 5-km run on wheelchairs in Dubai, UAE. As per reports, the women named Kusum Bhargava, 86, and Eiswari Amma, 78, participated in the Dubai run on November 8, 2019. According to reports, Bhargava who was probably the oldest participant in the 5-km run said that her experience was great.

