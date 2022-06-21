Indian Mission In Nepal Celebrates Yoga Day; PM Deuba Opens Up On Benefits Of Practice

On the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba attended an event hosted by the Indian Mission in Kathmandu on June 21. The lawn in front of the India House on the grounds of the Indian Embassy was packed with yoga aficionados, who were led by the Yoga Guru from the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center, as per ANI.

While addressing the participants, Nepal's PM Deuba said, "Daily Yoga practice helps improve and vitalise health condition as well as gives relief from stress and increase the workability, increase immunity, increase positivity, self-discipline, and energy to do works as well boosts morale and confidence. Our experience over time has proven these statements."

Deuba further stated that Nepal had supported the resolution proposed by Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to proclaim June 21 as International Yoga Day. The latter had proposed the idea of International Yoga Day during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. India's proposed resolution was endorsed by 177 countries.

On the occasion, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari declared that the entire world embraced Yoga as a valuable practice for life, which is strongly related with Nepal's old civilisation and life philosophy.

In a message, President Bhandari stated that integrating the humanitarian joy gained from physical development with the positive energy gained through Yoga exercise, will help people in developing a happy, wealthy, and peaceful society. President Bhandari has also stated that there is a direct presence of Yoga in the handicrafts, art, and sculpture related with Nepalis' social and cultural lifestyles. The Head of State emphasised the importance of incorporating Yoga into schooling. She also advocated for additional research on the subject of Yoga.

UN recognises June 21 as International Day of Yoga on Dec 11, 2014

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga due to its international recognition and growing popularity. On June 21, 2015, the first International Yoga Day was observed. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been observed on June 21 at the request of the United Nations Organization.

