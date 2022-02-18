Indian national sentenced to one year in jail for molesting minor girl in Singapore

Singapore, Feb 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old Indian national in Singapore was on Friday sentenced to one year in jail for molesting a minor girl, according to a media report.

Jeevenandhan Govindan pleaded guilty in a district court to one count of molesting the 11-year-old girl last year.

The court also ordered him to undergo three strokes of cane for the crime, TODAY newspaper reported.

District Judge Christopher Goh said that he imposed caning not only because he molested the victim, but also because she was “extremely young”.

According to the court details, Govindan, who is a project engineer, was in an intoxicated state on February 23 last year when he tailed the victim walking home along a sheltered pathway in Choa Chu Kang and molested her. He then held on to her hands to prevent her from breaking free, the report said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jing Min told the court that the incident “left a deep impact” on the victim, who “sometimes feels sad and questions why something like that happened to her”.

Those convicted of molesting a minor in Singapore can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or punished with any combination of the three. PTI GS RS RS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)