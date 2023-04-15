Indian Nationals Urged To Postpone Travel Plans To Sudan Amid Army-paramilitary Clash

Amid the intensification of the crisis in Sudan between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Indian Embassy in Sudan urged Indians to stop their travel plans to the African nation. On Saturday, people in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum woke up to intense gun firings in the national capital. The constant firing eventually led to massive clashes between the two factions, which killed at 3 and injured several people, as per Associated Press. Amid the chaos, several foreign consulates located in the region issued warnings and travel advisories for their nationals. India also did the same and urged the nationals in the country to seek refuge.

“Indian planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their travel. PLEASE ALSO STAY CALM AND WAIT FOR UPDATES,” the Indian consulate in the African nation tweeted on Saturday. Prior to this, in another tweet consulate urged the Indian nationals in Sudan to “stop venturing out”. “NOTICE TO ALL INDIANS. IN VIEW OF REPORTED FIRINGS AND CLASHES, ALL INDIANS in Sudan ARE ADVISED TO TAKE UTMOST PRECAUTIONS, STAY INDOORS AND STOP VENTURING OUTSIDE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT,” the embassy issued an advisory on Saturday morning.

Foreign embassies issue warnings

In the midst of all the chaos in the Sudanese capital, several foreign embassies have asked their staff and their citizens to seek shelter. The US Ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey, asserted that he is sheltering his team amid “deeply disturbing” sounds of gunfires. “I just arrived late last night in Khartoum and woke up to the deeply disturbing sounds of gunfire and fighting. I am currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing,” Godfrey tweeted. “Escalation of tensions within the military component to direct fighting is extremely dangerous. I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the UK consulate in Sudan has issued a travel advisory over the issue. “We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan where there are ongoing military clashes. We advise all British Nationals in Sudan to remain indoors and follow our travel advice for more updates,” the British consulate asserted. The Saturday clashes between the two factions that have taken over the country were an ominous development after weeks of mounting tensions between the Sudanese Army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF. In the past, the United Nations and several International bodies have attempted to diffuse the tensions between the two factions. However, with the Saturday incident, all the efforts can be seen going in vain.