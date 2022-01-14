Indian Naval Ships Conduct Maritime Partnership Exercise With Japanese Navy

The Indian Navy conducted maritime drill exercises with Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force on Thursday, January 13 to improve defence collaboration between the two nations. In the Bay of Bengal, Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise alongside Japanese Navy Ships Uraga and Hirado on Thursday. According to the Indian Navy, this maritime drill between the two nations involved a wide variety of flying operations, replenishment approaches, as well as tactical manoeuvres.

It is worth noting that the accuracy, coordination, and high degree of interoperability not only demonstrates the two fleets' high levels of professionalism and preparation to tackle challenges at sea but also their high standard of trust and understanding over time which they have built, ANI reported. The complicated maritime exercises would allow the two navies to expand their existing extensive strategic collaboration and, where necessary, would jointly secure their maritime interests while ensuring regional peace, stability, as well as security.

The 5th edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise conducted from October 6 to 8 2021

Furthermore, last year in the month of October the 5th edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX) was conducted in the Arabian Sea. The maritime drill was held from October 6 to 8, and it was a joint military exercise between the two nations. Ships and planes from the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force undertook cooperative coordinating operations during the drill. Both armed forces performed high-speed marine operations focusing on the air, surface, as well as subsurface domains.

As per media reports, the Indian Navy was represented by the Guided Missile Frigate INS Teg (with SAR skilled Chetak helicopter), INS Kochi (with Sea King MK 42B helicopter), and the indigenous Guided Missile Destroyer underneath the supervision of Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet. A P8I, a shore-based maritime reconnaissance plane, as well as MiG 29K fighters had also been deployed.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Navy's RAdm IkeuchiIzuru, Commander, Escort Flotilla, was in charge on the Japanese side. The Izumo Class Helicopter Carrier Kaga as well as the Guided Missile Destroyer Murasame escorted them.

