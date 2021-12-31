Indian Navy Extends Gratitude To Mozambique Govt For Safe Evacuation Of INS Kesari Sailor

The Indian Navy on Thursday expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the government of Mozambique for its dedicated efforts in providing medical attention to a sailor, who needed immediate medical attention and safe evacuation. This came after the P-8I maritime patrol craft was diverted from the southern Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to airlift a naval soldier deployed onboard INS Kesari in Mozambique as he urgently needed medical attention. The sailor was required to be evacuated to India for medical intervention immediately, the Navy spokesperson said in a statement released on Twitter. The soldier was a part of Mission Sagar, INS Kesari, which was sailing to Maputo, Mozambique. The ship was scheduled to deliver emergency food aid, two Fast Interceptor Crafts and self-defence equipment, ANI reported.

"During the deployment, one sailor developed a medical emergency and was required to be evacuated to India for medical intervention,” the Navy said in a statement.

The evacuation was undertaken in the observation of the High Commission of India to Mozambique, Navy informed. As per the statement, Dr. Sergio Fernandes Salvador (neurosurgeon), Dr. Momedo Radio Mussa Bagus (intensivist) and Dr. Simple Singh (pediatric nephrologist) at Privado Hospital, Maputo oversaw the medical evacuation process. "The medical evacuation once again brings out the inherent flexibility of Indian Navy platforms to change their roles whilst being mission deployed," the statement added.

Undertaken in coordination with @IndiainMoz, the #medivac once again brings out inherent flexibility of #IndianNavy's #MissionDeployed

platforms to change their roles, as was done during Op #SamudraSetu_II to bring home #LMO from West & Southeast Asia.@MEAIndia @SpokespersonMoD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 30, 2021

It is significant to mention that INS Kesari reached Maputo on December 25, carrying 500 tonnes of food to help overcome drought and COVID challenges. It is the eighth such deployment as a part of Mission Sagar. The Ministry of Defence in its release said that the deployment comes as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region, which is conducted in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India. Navy has deployed ships to 15 Friendly Foreign Countries as a part of SAGAR missions since 2020.

Navy rescues 3 locals from drowning near Lakshadweep

Navy's fast Interceptor boat (FIC), in coordination with a police patrol boat, reached three locals from drowning near Kavaratti harbour in Lakshadweep on Thursday. The FIC was on its routine surveillance sortie when it spotted people floating near the harbour. The FIC safely manoeuvred in navigable waters and rushed for their rescue, officials said. Three locals, including a man named Rashid, were recovered and provided adequate first aid.

(Image: @IndianNavy/Twitter)