Indian Navy Extends Help; Sends High-end Equipment To Find Missing Indonesian Submarine

The Indian Navy will initiate the rescue mission for the missing Indonesian submarine that had 53 crew members on board. The Navy will deploy Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) to help Indonesian Navy's search and rescue mission. The submarine had 53 crew members on board. The German-made submarine went missing on Wednesday.

The official release added that the DSRV system of India can find a submarine up to 1000 m in depth.

"India is one of those few countries in the world that is efficient to conduct search and rescue of disabled submarine through a DSRV. Indian Navy's DSRV system can detect a submarine up to 1000 m depth using its state of the art Side Scan Sonar (SSS) and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)," added the official release.

The Indian Navy was alerted regarding the missing Indonesian submarine on April 21. The submarine was conducting military operations 25 miles North of Bali. Reportedly defence minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to his Indonesian counterpart Gen Prabowo Subianto and passed complete support from the Indian side.

India Indonesia strategic partnership

The Indian and Indonesian Navy share a strong strategic partnership under the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership. The two Navy have conducted joint exercises in the past and have developed synergy and interoperability, which is the important factor. The rescue mission will start on Saturday.

DSRV system

The Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) system was started in India in June 2020 and it was inaugurated in Vishakhapatnam. There are nearly 40 nations that operate submarine facility out of which very few have the capability of operating rescue missions. The Indian Navy has two such systems built for the East and West coast of India respectively. It is a third-generation submarine rescue system that has been designed with a weight that optimizes maximum payload whilst safeguarding the vehicles’ transportability. While conducting operations, the Indian crew is reassured that a rescue system is developed capable of operating in almost every emergency. In 2018, the first DSRV was delivered while the second was delivered in 2019. The DSRV system can steadily be mobilized by air or road to facilitate submarine rescue operations even at far locations.

