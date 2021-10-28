Indian Navy Joins Sri Lankan Navy For Maritime Partnership Exercise On Security

The Indian Navy ships named Magar and Shardul have joined Sri Lankan Navy ships Samudura (OPV) and Nandimithra (Fast Missile Vessel) on Wednesday in a Maritime Partnership Exercise off the coast of Colombo. This incident took place following the Indian Navy ships' return from a three-day visit to Sri Lanka which was a part of the First Training Squadron's Overseas Deployment of the Indian navy.

On October 26 at Colombo harbour, a planned meeting was held for the drill which was organised aboard the INS Shardul. The meeting was joined by command teams from all participating units. The drill took place 12 nautical miles off the coast of Colombo. Further, PUBEX (Publication exercise), Manoeuvrex, and Steam Past were among the multi-ship evolvements undertaken by the ships. Additionally, the Chetak helicopter (which docked aboard INS Shardul) performed VERTREP (Vertical Replenishment) on both Sri Lankan ships' decks.

First Training Squadron designed to broaden perspectives of young officers

Furthermore, the First Training Squadron's ships including the Indian Naval Ships Sujata, Magar, Shardul, Sudarshini, Tarangini, and Coast Guard Ship Vikram were in Sri Lanka for the 100th and 101st Integrated Officers Training Course from October 24 to 28. The overseas deployment of the First Training Squadron was designed to broaden the perspectives of young officers and officer-in-training by introducing them to the socio-political and maritime issues of several nations in the Indian Ocean region. The trainees aboard were expected to introduce the operation of Indian warships in different marine progressions, port familiarisation, and, most significantly, the establishment of friendship bridges with foreign nations throughout the deployment.

The ships are a part of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) of the Indian Navy, which is headed by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC), Vice Admiral AK Chawla. The Indian Navy has been training overseas trainees for over four decades. Further, SNC is presently enrolling a large number of Sri Lankan officers and sailors in different levels. The Command has achieved the distinction of being the premier training site by maintaining a dedicated commitment to delivering high-quality training and continuing flexibility to evolving tactics and technology.

Annual bilateral maritime exercise 'SLINEX -20' between Indian navy & Sri Lankan navy

Meanwhile, earlier, the 8th edition of the annual bilateral maritime exercise 'SLINEX -20' between the Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy was held between October 19 to October 21. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, the exercise promoted bilateral ties and underlined India's policies of 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)'. Further, the goal of SLINEX-20 was to promote interoperability, mutual understanding, and best practices and procedures for multi-faceted naval activities between the two militaries.

(Image: Indian Navy)