Indian-origin Raja Kumar Takes Over As New President Of Financial Action Task Force

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Friday that Indian-origin Raja Kumar from Singapore has taken over as the new president of the anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing watchdog.

The FATF said that the new president would focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures, improving asset recovery, and other initiatives. Kumar was selected to replace Dr Marcus Pleier of Germany during their plenary session.

In a tweet, FATF stated, "Raja Kumar starts as FATF President today. He will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing measures, improving asset recovery and other initiatives."

Who is Raja Kumar?

Kumar has a strong experience in leadership as he has held a wide range of senior leadership roles in the Ministry of Home Affairs in Singapore and the Singapore Police Force for more than 35 years. Currently, he is serving as the Senior Advisor (International) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, advising on international policy development, partnerships and engagement. Earlier, he was Deputy Secretary (International) at the Ministry from January 2015 to July 2021 and was also the Chief Executive of the Home Team Academy between 2014 to 2018. As the Deputy Secretary (International), Raja Kumar was responsible for stronger collaborative relationships with key counterparts in the safety and security arena, including with strategic partners such as INTERPOL and the UN.

Meanwhile, the notable actions that FATF were involved in recently included retaining Pakistan in its ‘grey list’ earlier this month. The terror-financing watchdog stated that it would take a decision on the removal of the South Asian country from the list only after an onsite visit. The statement was made in the FATF June 2022 plenary session held in Germany. Pakistan was placed on the grey list, or list of countries under increased monitoring, in June 2018 and was given a 27-point action plan by FATF to curb terror financing.

