Indian-origin Researcher Invents Satellite-free Navigation System That Uses Magnetic Field

In a breakthrough invention, an Indian-origin scientist, a founder and head of research at Intelligent Quantum Labs (Intqlabs) at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has designed a satellite free navigation system using the Earth’s magnetic field using the Independent Location Scalar (ILS) platform. Indian researcher Dr. Ankur Srivastava has invented a new type of a New Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) widely used in the navigation applications such as Google Maps, which transmits information using the network of satellites broadcasting, according to Sputnik. Intqlabs is a firm related to quantum computing, reverse computing, radio, and magnetic analysis platforms, and cybersecurity.

New GNSS uses sensitive fluxgate, multiple-input, and multiple-output (MIMO), and sensors

Srivastava’s new-founded technology works entirely using extremely sensitive fluxgate, multiple-input, and multiple-output (MIMO) antennas, processors, and other sensors, totally obliterating the use of satellites. The Indian-based researcher’s NGNSS technology focuses on the MIMO antennas used for transmission and as receptors for the radio signals which have been used widely in the third generation (3G) services and WiFi 4.0. It will instead use the earth's geomagnetic strength to calculate locations using the custom antenna and complex network array of sensors & processors.

In a release, the company announced that it has filed for a patent for its proprietary technology of enabling location lookup by relying solely on Earth’s geomagnetic strength. Its new technology incorporates advanced processes that can calculate the power profile data from magnetic readings and help calculate locations underwater, in the air, or on the ground within a few seconds as an alternative to the existing GNSS platforms such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, and IRNSS.

The firm has filed several patents worldwide previously related to the innovations by its researchers and scientists that generate, test, and deliver novel platforms. Srivastava, meanwhile, hailed his NGNSS technology for not requiring a constellation of satellites, or a minimum coverage of four satellites, to calculate the exact geographical location of any place like a conventional GPS system. According to the firm, the newly modified NGNSS technology is more “secure” as it would not be prone to jamming, replay or injection attacks.