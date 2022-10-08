Indian-origin Teen Stabbed To Death In Israel During Brawl At Birthday Party, 8 Held

In a shocking incident, an Indian teenager was stabbed to death in Israel on Thursday night after a fight broke out at a party in the Kiryat Shmona region.

The 18-year-old Yelo Lehingahel, an immigrant to Israel, was supposed to return to Nof Hagalil, his home, after a friend's birthday party, but he got involved in a fight, Following this, he received injuries and was later admitted to the hospital, according to The Times of Israel.

"Yoel was supposed to come home for Shabbat, but in the morning at almost 7 am, a friend of his called the family and told them there had been a fight last night and that Yeol was injured and in the hospital," said Meir Paltiel, an Indian Jewish who works with the community of immigrants to Israel. He further said that even before the family left for the hospital, they were told that Lahingahel is no more.

Earlier, the police officers arrested a 15-year-old as a suspect, and later, seven youths between 13 and 15 were taken into custody, the publication reported. Taking to Facebook, Lehingal's hometown mayor Ronen Plot called the Indian immigrant a "happy" boy and said that he had a desire to join the IDF combat unit. "A whole life cut short because of an act of violence, which in my eyes was an act of terror in every way," he added.

According to reports, Lehingal was a member of the Bnei Menashe Jewish community from a remote area of northeastern India. This community is believed to be descended from the Biblical tribe of Manasseh, a lost tribe that was exiled from Israel around 2,700 years ago.

Image: Unsplash

With Inputs from ANI