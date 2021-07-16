Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Killed In Taliban Attack In Afghanistan's Kandahar

In tragic news amid the ongoing Afghanistan war, celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar. According to reports, the Indian journalist was covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan over the last few days. Siddiqui was embedded with the Afghan security forces who are currently fighting the Taliban. As per sources, the incident occurred in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district in Kandahar.

Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Reports further added that the forces Siddiqui was travelling with were ambushed by the Taliban terrorists. However, the injured forces still continued their operation. Even so, the Taliban attacked the Afghan forces again on Friday morning in which Siddiqui was killed. Following his demise, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has condoled his death and commended his work. In addition, Thakur also remarked that Siddiqui had won the Pulitzer Prize for Photography. Apart from Anurag Thakur, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay too condoled Siddiqui's death. Calling the photojournalist as a friend, Mamundzay recollected that he had met Siddiqui two weeks before he left for Kabul.

Danish Siddiqui leaves behind an extraordinary body of work. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Photography and was embedded with the Afghan Forces in Kandahar. Sharing one of his pictures below. Sincere condolences. RIP https://t.co/xGhjJbsoCQ pic.twitter.com/9V7czR5DtB — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 16, 2021

Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters. pic.twitter.com/sGlsKHHein — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 16, 2021

Danish Siddiqui's last assignment

Just days ago, the photojournalist had tweeted pictures and narrated the series of events that took place during one of the missions and his assignment. Siddiqui's pictures showcase his time with the special forces. The pictures give an insight into the frontline where the Afghan special forces are engaged heavily with the Taliban. The photojournalist had also shared a video of an attack on the convoy where he was present with the soldier.

THREAD.

Afghan Special Forces, the elite fighters are on various frontlines across the country. I tagged along with these young men for some missions. Here is what happened in Kandahar today while they were on a rescue mission after spending the whole night on a combat mission. pic.twitter.com/HMTbOOtDqN — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

The objective was to extract a wounded policeman trapped by Taliban insurgents on the outskirts of Kandahar city for the last 18 hours. The particular district is contested between the government and the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/97WUTtb8Ze — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

I could feel the tension in the air as ASF were expecting an imminent attack from the Taliban. There was sporadic machine gun fire but all hell broke loose as the Humvees reached the extraction point. pic.twitter.com/TqnnqiuTUr — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Rocket propelled grenades (RPG) and other heavy weapon were used by the Taliban against the convoy resulting in the destruction of 3 Humvees. Gunners atop the Humvees swivelled wildly, aiming fire at suspected Taliban fighters who were hard to see. pic.twitter.com/tLppGPrcfL — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Danish Siddiqui's career

Danish Siddiqui worked as a chief photographer for Reuters in India. Siddiqui had initially started his career as a television correspondent and later switched to photojournalism. Earlier, he was also associated with the India Today Group from September 2008 to 2010. Danish Siddique was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis during his stint with Reuters. He had previously covered the Hong Kong protests and the Nepal earthquakes.