Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Killed In Taliban Attack In Afghanistan's Kandahar

In tragic news amid the ongoing Afghanistan war, celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui has been killed in Kandahar

In tragic news amid the ongoing Afghanistan war, celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar. According to reports, the Indian journalist was covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan over the last few days. Siddiqui was embedded with the Afghan security forces who are currently fighting the Taliban. As per sources, the incident occurred in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district in Kandahar. 

Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Reports further added that the forces Siddiqui was travelling with were ambushed by the Taliban terrorists. However, the injured forces still continued their operation. Even so, the Taliban attacked the Afghan forces again on Friday morning in which Siddiqui was killed. Following his demise, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has condoled his death and commended his work. In addition, Thakur also remarked that Siddiqui had won the Pulitzer Prize for Photography. Apart from Anurag Thakur, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay too condoled Siddiqui's death. Calling the photojournalist as a friend, Mamundzay recollected that he had met Siddiqui two weeks before he left for Kabul. 

Danish Siddiqui's last assignment 

Just days ago, the photojournalist had tweeted pictures and narrated the series of events that took place during one of the missions and his assignment. Siddiqui's pictures showcase his time with the special forces. The pictures give an insight into the frontline where the Afghan special forces are engaged heavily with the Taliban. The photojournalist had also shared a video of an attack on the convoy where he was present with the soldier. 

Danish Siddiqui's career

Danish Siddiqui worked as a chief photographer for Reuters in India. Siddiqui had initially started his career as a television correspondent and later switched to photojournalism. Earlier, he was also associated with the India Today Group from September 2008 to 2010. Danish Siddique was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis during his stint with Reuters. He had previously covered the Hong Kong protests and the Nepal earthquakes.

