Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's Family To Initiate Legal Action Against Taliban

Parents of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in terrorist attacks in Afghanistan last year, announced to sue the Taliban for killing their last son. According to a statement released by Siddiqui's parents, they demanded to investigate his alleged killing and bring to justice those responsible, including high-level commanders and leaders of the Taliban. Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist Siddiqui, who was associated with international news agency Reuters, was killed while he was covering the war between Afghan troops and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city.

"On Tuesday, 22 March 2022, Danish Siddiqui's parents Akhtar Siddiqui and Shahida Akhtar will initiate a legal action to investigate his killing and bring those responsible, including high-level commanders and leaders of the Taliban, to justice," said a statement issued by the Cicero Chambers, a New Delhi-based law firm. "These acts and this killing constitutes not only a murder but a crime against humanity and a war crime. This was not an isolated incident. The Taliban's military code of conduct, published as the Layha, has a policy of attacking civilians, including journalists. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan documented over 70,000 civilian casualties attributed to the Taliban," the law firm said.

United Nations extended condolences

A graduate of Jamia Millia Islamia, Danish Siddiqui had won accolades all across the media due to his immense photographic skills. He won the Pulitzer in 2018 for his depiction of the Rohingya crisis. A native of New Delhi, he is survived by his wife Frederike and two children. Foreign Affairs Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had condemned the killing of an Indian photojournalist and also extended condolences to the bereaved family at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting. "We condemn the killing of Indian photographer Danish Siddiqui while he was on a reporting assignment in Kandahar in Afghanistan yesterday. I extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved family," Shringla said in July. Apart from India, the United Nations (UN) also extended condolences to the family of the deceased. Taking to Twitter, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that the Afgan authorities must investigate this and all killing of reporters. The killing of the photojournalist was a painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by media in Afghanistan, it added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: PTI