Indian Professor, 30 Others Stranded In Kabul Amid Taliban Takeover; Await Repatriation

Dr Mohd Aasif Shah, Assistant Professor of Economics, Bakhtar University, Kabul, who is stuck in war-torn Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover, narrated his ordeal from the capital city on Monday.

Shah, along with 30 other Indian citizens remains stranded at the university hostel, which has been closed, ever since the Taliban snatched power in Afghanistan. While the professor had booked a ticket to India, he was unable to board the flight given the commotion at the Kabul International Airport.

"We are still in the hostel, University is closed. We are inside the campus. We are not allowed to go outside the university. I had a ticket booked for yesterday but because of stampede couldn't take flight," Dr Shah told Republic TV.

Shah said he is in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kabul, which is making arrangements for rescue operations for Indian citizens who wish to leave Afghanistan.

Speaking of the supplies or resources available at the University, Dr Shah said, "inside the university, we have a cafeteria, shops for daily necessities, and I have water and food for myself. We have WiFi, electricity is also here. So we connected with WhatsApp. The Professors, students are helping each other at university."

Rescue operations underway for Indians in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, IAF's C-17 aircraft carrying nearly 150 Indian nationals from Kabul landed at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The aircraft carried several Indian Embassy officials as well as a few of those who were working in Afghanistan.

The Indian Embassy staff and their families had safely left Kabul Tuesday morning amid concerns over their safety following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan continued. The development was notified as evacuation operations recommenced at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. On the other hand, sources indicated that the other Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan are in a secure zone and would be repatriated in a day or two.

Afghanistan crisis

The Taliban has taken over the country since President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul on Sunday, abandoning his people at the hands of barbaric insurgents. Chaos continues to engulf most parts of the country, as the terrorists run free will in the war-ridden country. Thousands of Afghans are at the Kabul airport in hopes to find a ticket to another country. Cases of deaths have also been reported from the airport, which is open only for emergency purposes.

Many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to past harsh practices in their imposition of Islamic law under which women could not work and punishments such as stoning, whipping, and hanging are administered.

(Image Credits: Republic/AP)