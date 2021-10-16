Last Updated:

Indian, Sri Lankan Army Joint Military Exercise Mitra Shakti Culminates At Ampara

The eighth iteration of Exercise Mitra Shakti, a joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army came to an end on October 16 in Ampara.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: ADGPI@Twitter


The eighth iteration of Exercise Mitra Shakti, a joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army that took place from October 4 to 16, came to an end on October 16 at Combat Training School, Ampara. The largest bilateral exercise being undertaken by the Sri Lankan Army, Mitra Shakti, is based on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain, and it forms a major part of India and Sri Lanka's growing defence partnership, according to a Ministry of Defence statement. Both contingents have shown remarkable passion and professionalism while doing joint manoeuvres as part of the exercise over the last 14 days.

The Indian Army posted a tweet, with the caption, "Exercise #MitraShakti21. The 8th Edition of joint military exercise between #IndianArmy & #SriLankanArmy, culminated at Ampara #SriLanka. Besides promoting synergy & inter-operability amongst the Armed Forces, exercise further helped in cementing ties between both the Nations."

Mitra Shakti helps to strengthen connections between two nations 

On October 15, 2021, the visiting Chief of the Indian Army, General Manoj  Mukund Naravane, and General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, jointly attended the exercise's completion phase. Exercise Mitra Shakti also helps to strengthen connections between the two countries by developing synergy and interoperability among the Armed Forces. According to the statement, the participating contingents expressed great satisfaction with the exercise's conclusion in terms of the standards achieved during the course of the exercise.

At the request of his Sri Lankan counterpart Gen Shavendra Silva, Army Chief Gen Naravane arrived in Sri Lanka on October 12 for a four-day visit. The joint exercise had begun with the participation of an all-arms contingent of 120 Indian Army men led by Colonel Prakash Kumar. According to the Sri Lanka Army, the joint military exercise aims to improve awareness of transnational terrorism, interoperability abilities, joint tactical operations, and sharing of best practices and experiences.

Every year, the yearly training programme alternates between India and Sri Lanka, and has greatly helped to strengthen bilateral military collaboration, understanding, and bonds of neighbourly relations between the two services, according to the statement.

(Image: ADGPI@Twitter)

Tags: Mitra Shakti, India, Sri Lanka
First Published:
