Indian Women's Association Donates Food Rations To Less Fortunate People In Myanmar

In an empowering gesture, the Indian Women's Association of Yangon (IWAY) on December 18 led the 'Freedom From Hunger Drive' in Myanmar as it distributed food and ration supply to eliminate hunger amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The campaign was an initiative of President Smriti Srivastav for the Dala town as she distributed the consignment to feed the underprivileged population. The shipment was received by the India House by local representatives. Acknowledging the food drive efforts of the team, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar took to its official handle on Twitter to share the images, as it called the residents “fortunate” for the help that arrived from India.

"The Indian Women's Association of Yangon (IWAY) led by President Mrs. Smriti Srivastav donated Food rations to the less fortunate residents of Dala Township. The donation was received at India House by local representatives," tweeted India in Myanmar. The ration packages are expected to reach the people in dire need of meals, support, and care in the suburb, and families that are suffering through the food shortages due to unemployment in the pandemic such as the daily wage workers. The ration supply will also feed the stranded and the homeless or those out of jobs battling hunger.

Travel ban extended

Myanmar has had a long-standing devastating impact on its economy early in the COVID crisis. The country’s understaffed healthcare systems and local businesses suffered as it became the third-most affected in the Asian continent with the arrival of the second-wave in mid-August. Myanmar's COVID-19 caseload surpassed 91,000 this month and at least 1,941 covid related fatalities were registered. Myanmar’s Central Committee for Prevention, Control, and Treatment of COVID-19 had announced in a statement that the country was taking drastic measures of extending the domestic flights ban until December 15. Furthermore, international air travel was suspended until December 31 to contain the large outbreak.

