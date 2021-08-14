Indian World Forum Writes To PM Modi; Seek Evacuation Of Afghan Hindus, Sikhs & Friends

As the Taliban's offensive intensifies and the threat looms large in Afghanistan, the Indian World Forum on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evacuation of Afghan Hindus, Sikha and Afghan friends of the country. While stating that the Prime Minister must be aware that the political and security situation of Afghan is unpredictable and volatile, the President of the Indian World Forum said that the Hindu and Sikh brethren living there have been the victim of atrocities and militants on numerous occasions.

The letter addressed to PM Modi read, "As per the history, Hindus and Sikha at once empowered the economy of Afghanistan and had a sizeable presence in large numbers there on the contrary now approximately 300 people are left there now and their fate and safety remains unclear."

Afghanistan Crisis: Indian World Forum writes to PM Modi

Informing that he has received distressed calls and communication from Afghanistan and the diaspora is also deeply concerned for their safety and welfare, Puneet Singh Chandok said that the Hindus and Sikhs at present are located in Jalalabad and Kabul. Remarking that most of them have been granted Visa by Indian missions in Afghanistan, he said that unfortunately many people do not have the means to fly to India or are being misled by international organisations for their vested agenda.

The letter read, "In the past, some nations have made various announcements for rehabilitating distressed Afghans but in reality, India is the only nation, which has not only granted refuge for them but also contributed to the redevelopment of Afghanistan."

Asserting that the prevailing circumstances in Afghanistan are alarming, the Indian World Forum President said, "I request your good self to consider and facilitate the evacuation of Afghan minorities and airlift them through appropriate means immediately."

Read the full letter here:

Taliban controls 14 of the country's 34 provincial capitals

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban currently controls 14 of the country's 34 provincial capitals, with cities such as Kandahar and Herat being captured in last few days. A few media reports also stated that the terror group is now forcing women to get married to its terrorists and Afghans are also witnessing the execution of captured soldiers and unprovoked attacks on civilians by the Taliban in its recent captured areas.

Image: AP, PTI, Republicworld.com